ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.77

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.77 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 171,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.23. The firm has a market cap of £290.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

