Anglo Pacific Group (APF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Anglo Pacific Group (LON: APF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:APF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). 138,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.24. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Get Anglo Pacific Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.