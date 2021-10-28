Anglo Pacific Group (APF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Anglo Pacific Group (LON: APF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/25/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Anglo Pacific Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:APF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). 138,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.24. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.
