Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.02 ($75.32).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.