Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.41 ($74.60).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

