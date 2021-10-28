Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,474 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 237,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $57,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

