Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.70% of Annaly Capital Management worth $89,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

