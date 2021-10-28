Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Anterix worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anterix by 26.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

ATEX stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

