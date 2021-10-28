Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 44,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

