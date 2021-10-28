Antero Resources (AR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Also, the company’s plan to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure reflects its efficient operations. It boasts of a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital of 29.7%. The stock rose 113.3% in the past six months outperforming the industry's 44.9% growth. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas prices. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market has created a favorable scenario for the company's business. Consequently, Antero Resources is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

10/18/2021 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/7/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Hence, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth. The company expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production within 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, indicating a decline from 2020 levels. This is likely to hurt the company’s bottom line, as natural gas contributes primarily to the its production. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. Also, it is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Antero Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 231,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Antero Resources by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

