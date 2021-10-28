Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Antero Resources worth $54,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 88.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 624.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 689,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 594,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $23,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

