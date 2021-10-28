Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 180,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,905. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

