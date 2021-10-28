Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.47 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.19 or 0.00021931 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $245.91 million and $19.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

