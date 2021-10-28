ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Capitalization Tops $132.29 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $132.29 million and $4.82 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 70,437,466 coins and its circulating supply is 70,374,029 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.