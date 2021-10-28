Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Position Increased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 8.07% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 73,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,996. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.