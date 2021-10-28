Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Apple has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Apple stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,295,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

