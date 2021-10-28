Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.