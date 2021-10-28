Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

