Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

