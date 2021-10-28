Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.