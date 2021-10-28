AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. AptarGroup also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.960 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
About AptarGroup
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
