AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. AptarGroup also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

