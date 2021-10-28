Aptiv (APTV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

10/11/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

APTV stock opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.