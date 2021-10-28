APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $767,847.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

