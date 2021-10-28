Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,022.09

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,022.09 ($13.35) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.24). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 867.50 ($11.33), with a volume of 102,267 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £130.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 970.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.09.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

