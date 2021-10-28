Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Barclays set a $5.95 price target on Arca Continental and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

