Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.