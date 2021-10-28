Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 1,494,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,442. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

