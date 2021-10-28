Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

