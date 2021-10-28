Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $86.33 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 7139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

