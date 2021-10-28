argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $390.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.44. 6,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.77. argenx has a 12 month low of $245.91 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

