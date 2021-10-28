argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.13.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.83. 331,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.77. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 1 year low of $245.91 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $2,657,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $7,424,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.