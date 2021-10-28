Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0037

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Arion has a market cap of $55,072.71 and $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,689.76 or 1.00046238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.99 or 0.07048165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,884,663 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.