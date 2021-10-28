ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

