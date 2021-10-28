Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 870,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.