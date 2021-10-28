Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.