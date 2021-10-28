Arweave (AR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.33 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $49.36 or 0.00080342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $39.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00020495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

