ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by KGI Securities

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE:ASX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 135,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.