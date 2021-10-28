Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,604 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Ashland Global worth $80,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 186.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.08 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

