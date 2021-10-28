ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $22.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.08. 959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.86. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.