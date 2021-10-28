Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 171,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

