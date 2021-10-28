ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,927. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

