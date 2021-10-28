ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 88,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,927. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

