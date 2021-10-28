ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 88,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

