Assetmark Inc. Acquires 15,497 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG opened at $60.30 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

