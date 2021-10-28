Assetmark Inc. Acquires 237,632 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,632 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

