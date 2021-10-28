Assetmark Inc. Acquires 253,444 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 5,112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

