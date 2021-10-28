Assetmark Inc. Acquires 86,440 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.69% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TFI stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.