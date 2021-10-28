Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,521 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $280.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

