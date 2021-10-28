Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

