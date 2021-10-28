Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 402,251.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of The Kraft Heinz worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

