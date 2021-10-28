Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26,011.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,814 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.37% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.